CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said there was a small fire at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery on Tuesday but crews extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing injuries and cuts to production.

The fire broke out at the 121,000 barrel a day plant in the early afternoon and was put out about 30 minutes later, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.

“There was no interruption to operations,” Harding said.