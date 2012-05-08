Imperial's Sarnia refinery operating during repair

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday the outage of a processing unit at its 121,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, will allow the company to conduct maintenance on other processing equipment over the course of several weeks. Spokesman Jon Harding declined to give the capacity of the unit that is down for work, but said other parts of the plant remain in operation. Harding also said the company is conducting maintenance on various units at its 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery and that work is also expected to last several weeks.