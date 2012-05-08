FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial's Sarnia refinery operating during repair
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Imperial's Sarnia refinery operating during repair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd
 said on Tuesday the outage of a processing unit at its
121,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, will allow the company to
conduct maintenance on other processing equipment over the
course of several weeks.	
    Spokesman Jon Harding declined to give the capacity of the
unit that is down for work, but said other parts of the plant
remain in operation.	
    Harding also said the company is conducting maintenance on
various units at its 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery
and that work is also expected to last several weeks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.