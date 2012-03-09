FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Imperial Sarnia refinery operating after leak
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Imperial Sarnia refinery operating after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said on Friday that its 121,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, was operating normally following a small oil leak at the site.

Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said a small amount of heavy oil leaked from a pipe and has been contained.

“There’s no impact on production, no impact on operations,” Roheiser said. “It was minor release of some very heavy oil.”

The size of the leak is not known.

The company said the leak, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. local time, caused no fires or vapor releases.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.