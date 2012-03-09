UPDATE 2-Imperial Sarnia refinery operating after leak

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said on Friday that its 121,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, was operating normally following a small oil leak at the site.

Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said a small amount of heavy oil leaked from a pipe and has been contained.

“There’s no impact on production, no impact on operations,” Roheiser said. “It was minor release of some very heavy oil.”

The size of the leak is not known.

The company said the leak, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. local time, caused no fires or vapor releases.