JX 127,000 BPD Marifu plant shut due to power outage
March 27, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan’s biggest oil refiner, shut all units at its 127,000 barrels per day Marifu refinery in western Japan due to a power outage, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The shutdown was on Monday.

Shipments have resumed using inventories, but it is unclear when refining operations will restart, as major units including the sole No.4 crude distillation unit are shut, the spokesman said.

The company restarted the CDU on March 10 after a planned turnaround.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson

