Japan's JX reports fire, no impact to refinery ops
June 18, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's JX reports fire, no impact to refinery ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said a small fire was extinguished on Monday near a pipeline to a flare stack burning excess gas at its 180,000-barrels per day Muroran refinery, adding that refinery operations had not been affected.

The fire reported at 11:05 a.m. (0205 GMT) was extinguished within an hour, with no damage to the facilities and no injuries, a refinery official said.

The fire probably originated from gas that leaked from the pipeline, perhaps because of a spark of static electricity, the official added.

The plant has been continuing normal oil refining operations, he added.

JX is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
