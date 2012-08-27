FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JX to restart 136,000 bpd Oita CDU early Sept
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's JX to restart 136,000 bpd Oita CDU early Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Monday it expects to restart operations of a 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southwestern Japan in early September, after an unplanned repair work.

The CDU has been shut since Aug. 16 following a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the unit. The repair work is expected to be completed in early September, and the company wants to resume the CDU operations by Sept. 10 after safety checks by local authorities, a company official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.