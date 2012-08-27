Japan's JX to restart 136,000 bpd Oita CDU early Sept

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Monday it expects to restart operations of a 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southwestern Japan in early September, after an unplanned repair work.

The CDU has been shut since Aug. 16 following a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the unit. The repair work is expected to be completed in early September, and the company wants to resume the CDU operations by Sept. 10 after safety checks by local authorities, a company official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)