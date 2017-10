TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it restarted the 189,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kashima refinery, north of Tokyo, on Tuesday, following an unplanned shutdown on May 21.

The CDU had been shut due to a glitch in part of the refinery’s operations. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)