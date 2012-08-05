Japan's JX shuts vacuum distillation unit after fire

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings, said it shut the No.2 vacuum distillation unit at its 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan on Sunday after the unit caught fire.

The fire occurred at around 11:23 a.m. (0223 GMT) on Sunday and was extinguished by 6:57 p.m. (0957 GMT) the same day, the company said in a statement. The No.2 vacuum distillation unit has a capacity of 17,000 bpd, according to the company’s web site. There were no injuries from the fire.

The unit makes basic feedstock for lubricant oil and the company has shut units related to lubricant oil production after the fire, a company official said.

There was no impact to the operations of the refinery’s sole 140,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and other secondary units that make other oil products, he added.