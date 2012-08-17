Japan's JX halts 136,000 bpd Oita CDU after LPG leak

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Friday it had halted a sole 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at Oita refinery in southwestern Japan on Thursday after a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the unit.

The incident caused no fire or injuries, a company spokeswoman said. The LPG leak, detected around 1:45 p.m. (0445 GMT) on Thursday, has been stopped but it remains uncertain when the CDU could resume operations, she added.