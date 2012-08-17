FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JX halts 136,000 bpd Oita CDU after LPG leak
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's JX halts 136,000 bpd Oita CDU after LPG leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Friday it had halted a sole 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at Oita refinery in southwestern Japan on Thursday after a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the unit.

The incident caused no fire or injuries, a company spokeswoman said. The LPG leak, detected around 1:45 p.m. (0445 GMT) on Thursday, has been stopped but it remains uncertain when the CDU could resume operations, she added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.