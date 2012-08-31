Japan JX to restart 136,000 bpd CDU after repair work

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Friday it expects to restart operations of a 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southwestern Japan by Monday or Tuesday, after unplanned repair work.

The CDU has been shut since Aug. 16 following a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Repair work has been completed and the company will start preparations on Friday for a restart after the local fire department lifted a suspension order on the CDU, a company official said.