Japan's JX restarts Muroran CDU after problem

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it restarted the 180,000-barrels per day sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Muroran refinery in northern Japan on Friday, four days after an unplanned shutdown.

The CDU was shut due to a problem with some unidentified secondary unit, a company spokesman said on Monday. The company did not say if the problem with the secondary unit had been fixed. There was no problem with product shipments from the refinery during the brief shutdown.

JX is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.