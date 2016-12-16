FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston refinery worker's death due to natural causes -official
December 16, 2016 / 8:53 PM / 8 months ago

Houston refinery worker's death due to natural causes -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A worker found unconscious at Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery on Thursday died from natural causes, the Harris County medical examiner's office said on Friday.

An autopsy found hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease to be the cause of death of the 56-year-old man, said Tricia Bentley, spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The worker was unresponsive when found at the refinery on Thursday morning. He was taken to a Houston-area hospital where he was declared dead. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

