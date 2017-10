HOUSTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV reported said a unit tripped on Saturday at its 273,433 barrels-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, resulting in emissions, according to a filing with Texas pollution regulators.

“Root cause is being investigated” for emissions from a thermal oxidizer, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The company said it had initiated a restart of the unit.