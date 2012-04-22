FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lyondell Houston refinery restarts coker-filing
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Lyondell Houston refinery restarts coker-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell’s 280,390 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery restarted a coking unit on Saturday following a power failure, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The coker was out of production for about an hour and a half on Saturday night following the power outage, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Only the coker was hit by a power failure, the notice said.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material in a barrel of oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute, from residual crude.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.