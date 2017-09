HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - A coking unit at LyondellBasell Industries’ refinery in Houston is expected to restart between late May and mid-June for the first time since being damaged in an April 8 fire, Gulf Coast market sources said on Monday.

The refinery, which has a capacity of 263,776 barrels per day, is expected to reach a daily crude oil intake of 200,000 barrels this week for the first time since April 15, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)