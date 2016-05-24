FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan governor issues state of energy emergency before holiday
#Energy
May 24, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Michigan governor issues state of energy emergency before holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder issued a state of energy emergency on Tuesday because of ongoing problems with a major product pipeline and an unexpected outage at Marathon’s Detroit refinery.

Under the order, which comes ahead of the busy Memorial Holiday weekend, trucks hauling transportation fuel will be allowed to spend more hours on the road to ensure fuels are available.

The order was in response to the extended outage of the West Shore Pipeline, which carries products from Milwaukee to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and has been shut since March 10 for emergency repairs, along with an “unplanned” outage at the 106,000 barrel-per-day Detroit refinery.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape reported on Tuesday that the refinery shut down a naptha hydrotreater. The company declined to comment on the report.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker issued a similar emergency order because of the pipeline closure earlier this month.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
