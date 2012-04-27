Marathon plans Garyville HCU expansion in November-filing

April 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to expand a hydrocracking unit’s capacity by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 110,000 bpd at its 464,000 bpd Garyville, Louisiana, refinery beginning in November, according to a notice filed on Friday with Louisiana pollution regulators.

The company also plans to boost a crude distillation unit’s capacity by 20,000 bpd to 290,000 bpd, according to the notice, filed with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The date of that work wasn’t explicitly stated in the notice.

Marathon also wants to optimize diesel production at the refinery, the nation’s fourth-largest, according to the notice.