Marathon shut down, restarted crude unit at Kentucky refinery

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp restarted a crude distillation unit at its 212,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky last week after it shut the unit to repair a failed pump, according to a filing with state regulators. The number 3 unit was shut down after the pump failure resulted in emissions. The spare pump was out of service for maintenance, the filing said. Marathon had reported planned work on a sulfur recovery unit at the refinery in early May and expected to bring the unit back online at the end of May. The company declined to comment on its refinery operations.