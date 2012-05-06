FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Texas City refinery hit by power outage -filing
May 6, 2012

Marathon Texas City refinery hit by power outage -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 76,000 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery was hit by a power outage on Saturday, knocking the plant’s gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker out of production, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Another notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center said the power outage was due to loss of supply from provider Texas New Mexico Power. Marathon also said it was working to get units affected by power outage back into production.

