UPDATE 5-U.S. East Coast refineries seize up as deep freeze strikes

By Jarrett Renshaw

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sub-zero winter temperatures disrupted more than two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast’s oil refining capacity on Friday, freezing rivers, upsetting cooling systems and hindering maintenance work.

With the same winter chill boosting demand for home heating, U.S. heating oil futures jumped 6 percent as refineries, including the region’s largest in Philadelphia, curtailed production, threatening a supply squeeze.

Delta Air Lines Inc’s 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, appeared to be hit hardest. It had to cut back production and shut its main gasoline-making unit, a 52,000-barrel-per-day fluid catalytic cracker, two people familiar with the plant told Reuters. Intelligence group Genscape also reported the FCC was shut down.

The facility’s cooling system normally draws water from the Delaware River, which is partly frozen, with the temperature in Trainer about 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 13 Celsius) on Friday morning. An unknown number of other units were also affected, the sources said.

“There are some units down, but not all are down,” said Adam Gattuso, a spokesman for Delta’s Monroe Energy subsidiary, which runs the refinery.

Gattuso would not discuss which units were shut. Industry publication Energy News Today had reported on Friday that the refinery was completely shut.

Frigid temperatures have prevented boats from docking at the refinery for up to 36 hours due to frozen fire lines, another source said. The U.S. Coast Guard at the Philadelphia port said the refinery was reporting 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of ice at the dock.

At the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ 335,000 bpd refinery, multiple problems were reported that triggered two separate flaring episodes.

The refinery halted output on its 53,000 bpd catalytic cracker on a loss of steam, Energy News Today reported. Fuel gas problems also cut production in the crude pipestills within Point Breeze, the smaller section of the two-part plant, according to a report by IIR Energy.

In its Girard Point section, the company shut down a 52,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit for less than a week’s worth of planned maintenance, a source said. The crude and FCC units in that section were already offline for work.

Phillips 66 had extended delays in restarting a crude unit at its 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, a person familiar with operations said.

The unit had been shut for planned maintenance on Feb. 4, and the company tried to restart it on Feb. 11, but problems arose, including severe cold that froze lines feeding into it, the source said.

In Memphis, Tennessee, safety flares were set off at Valero Energy Corp’s 180,000-bpd refinery due to cold weather overnight, sources familiar with plant operations said. Production there continued at planned levels, said the sources and Genscape, which reported the problem. (Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)