Trainer refinery restarting, full jet production by end of Sept
September 6, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Trainer refinery restarting, full jet production by end of Sept

Janet McGurty

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Monroe Energy LLC, a unit of Delta Air Lines, is in the process of restarting the 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery it bought last spring, with full jet fuel capacity by month’s end, a spokesman for the nation’s second largest air carrier said on Wednesday.

“Monroe Energy is in the process of restart right now, and is on track to begin producing jet fuel at full capacity by the end of the month,” said spokesman Trebor Banstetter.

Delta bought the refinery as a way to manage its fuel costs, spending about $100 million to increase jet fuel production to 52,000 bpd, or about 32 percent of output, while reducing production of gasoline.

Under a three-year agreement, BP will supply the crude oil to be refined at the facility. Monroe Energy will exchange gasoline and other refined products from Trainer for jet fuel from Phillips 66 and BP elsewhere in the country through multi-year agreements.

