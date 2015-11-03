FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva Convent refinery restarts hydrotreater -sources
November 3, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Motiva Convent refinery restarts hydrotreater -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises was restarting a 36,000 barrel per day (bpd) diesel hydrotreater on Monday after completing a month of planned work at its 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva plans to shut the 130,000 bpd crude distillation unit, called VPS-1, in March for a two-month overhaul, the sources said. VPS-1 is the larger of two crude units at the refinery.

With regard to the hydrotreater, a Motiva spokesman said planned maintenance was underway at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills)

