Motiva Convent refinery restarts hydrotreater -sources

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises was restarting a 36,000 barrel per day (bpd) diesel hydrotreater on Monday after completing a month of planned work at its 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva plans to shut the 130,000 bpd crude distillation unit, called VPS-1, in March for a two-month overhaul, the sources said. VPS-1 is the larger of two crude units at the refinery.

With regard to the hydrotreater, a Motiva spokesman said planned maintenance was underway at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills)