FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Motiva confirms planned work under way at Port Arthur refinery
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 22, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Motiva confirms planned work under way at Port Arthur refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises confirmed on Wednesday that maintenance activities had begun at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.

The 600,250 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, the largest in the United States, informed its neighbors about the scheduled work during the next several weeks, according to a message on a community information phone line on Wednesday.

Motiva did not provide details of the specific units being worked on, or how long it would take to complete the planned maintenance.

Sources familiar with the company’s plans had said on Jan. 16 that no start date had been set for a scheduled overhaul of the 195,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) called VPS-4 at the refinery, which was contingent on the successful completion of a seven-week overhaul on the plant’s 92,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit.

Motiva has blocked the entire spring from late March to early June as a possible time to carry out work on the CDU, along with a 49,000 bpd catalytic reformer, a hydrotreater and a sulfur recovery unit, according to the sources.

Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.