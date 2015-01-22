REFILE-Motiva confirms planned work under way at Port Arthur refinery

(Corrects typo in headline)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises confirmed on Wednesday that maintenance activities had begun at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.

The 600,250 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, the largest in the United States, informed its neighbors about the scheduled work during the next several weeks, according to a message on a community information phone line on Wednesday.

Motiva did not provide details of the specific units being worked on, or how long it would take to complete the planned maintenance.

Sources familiar with the company’s plans had said on Jan. 16 that no start date had been set for a scheduled overhaul of the 195,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) called VPS-4 at the refinery, which was contingent on the successful completion of a seven-week overhaul on the plant’s 92,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit.

Motiva has blocked the entire spring from late March to early June as a possible time to carry out work on the CDU, along with a 49,000 bpd catalytic reformer, a hydrotreater and a sulfur recovery unit, according to the sources.

Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)