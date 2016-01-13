Timeline for completion of Motiva Port Arthur turnaround unclear - spokesman

HOUSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The timeline to complete a turnaround underway at units of Motiva’s 603,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur refinery is not yet determined, a spokesman for the joint-venture refinery said on Tuesday.

The refinery first went into turnaround during the last week of December, the spokesman said.

Planned work is underway on a 195,000 barrel-per-day vacuum pipe still and a 49,000 barrel-per-day crude distillation unit, according to an earlier report from IIR that said it would last 30 days.

Mars Sour crude differentials weakened by nearly 30 cents on Tuesday amid curtailed demand from the refiner, trading down to a $4.00 a barrel discount to WTI, according to traders. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)