Motiva restarting Port Arthur FCC -sources
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 6 years

Motiva restarting Port Arthur FCC -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises' 
285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was
restarting a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit
on Wednesday after it was knocked offline on Tuesday by a power
outage, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.	
    In a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality, Motiva identified said FCC No. 3, along with a cat feed
hydrotreater and hydrocracker were affected by the outage caused
by heavy thunderstorms that moved across southeast Texas on
Tuesday afternoon.	
    Motiva is a joint U.S. refining venture between Saudi
Refining and Royal Shell Plc

