FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motiva to start Texas crude unit in April-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Motiva to start Texas crude unit in April-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises LLC’s plans to begin starting a new 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit that will more than double refining capacity at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery in late April, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The start-up will coincide with the shutdown of a coking unit for a five-week overhaul at the refinery on the Texas-Louisiana border, which has a current crude oil throughput of 285,000 bpd, the sources said.

After the new crude unit completes its initial start-up, expected by mid to late May, the refinery plans to shut a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit for an overhaul, expected to last at least four weeks, the sources said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.