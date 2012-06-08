FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva crude unit remains out of production-sources
June 8, 2012

Motiva crude unit remains out of production-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - A newly commissioned 325,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit remained out of production on Friday at Motiva Enterprises’ 600,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas refinery, sources familiar with operations at the plant said.

No firm date has been set for returning the crude unit to production, the sources said. Workers were still attempting to find the source of the leak that is interfering with the unit’s operation.

Once the source of the leak is found, repairs and restoration of production are expected to take between two and three days, they said.

