Motiva says no timeline for Port Arthur expansion ramp-up
June 15, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Motiva says no timeline for Port Arthur expansion ramp-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises said on Friday that there was no schedule for when production from a $10-billion expansion would resume at its 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.

The newly-commissioned 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit that was the centerpiece of the expansion project and which more than doubled the refinery’s capacity was shut for up to five months of repairs after a restart attempt failed Saturday, sources have said.

“The timeline for full ramp-up of the expansion is not known at this time,” Motiva spokeswoman Emily Oberton said.

