Corrosion in new Motiva Pt Arthur crude unit-sources
June 18, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Corrosion in new Motiva Pt Arthur crude unit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Extensive corrosion, that may require up to five months to repair, has been found inside Motiva Enterprises new 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The root cause of the corrosion, which was found in vessels and piping on the crude distillation unit (CDU), has not been determined, the sources said.

Damage from a fire on the CDU during an attempted June 9 restart was seen as negligible, the sources said.

