Motiva Texas refinery restoring HCU production-sources
June 25, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Motiva Texas refinery restoring HCU production-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises’ 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restoring production on its new 75,000 bpd hydrocracking unit (HCU) on Monday following a malfunction on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refineries.

The unit was taken out of production on Saturday after a series of problems required workers to depressure and stabilize the unit, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Motiva is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco. An HCU produces gasoline and diesel.

