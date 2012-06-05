FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Motiva Port Arthur refinery unit still offline-sources
June 5, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Motiva Port Arthur refinery unit still offline-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Crude unit expected back in operation Wednesday A.M.
    * New unit was centerpiece of $10-billion expansion


    HOUSTON, June 5 (Reuters) - A newly commissioned 325,000
barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at Motiva
Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery
remained out of production on Tuesday for repairs to a leaking
valve, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.	
    The unit was expected to return to production as early as
Wednesday morning once the repairs are completed, the sources
said. The CDU was placed on circulation meaning it has crude oil
in it and remains at the high temperature needed for refining.	
    Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials on Tuesday
fell slightly in early trading, but later rebounded by a quarter
cent per gallon to hold Monday's 2.00 cent gain at 9.50 cents
under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
traders said.	
    A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery
operations.	
    Motiva officially commissioned the CDU, the centerpiece of a
$10-billion, five-year expansion project that more than doubled
the refinery's capacity, in a ceremony last week attended by the
chief executives of Motiva owners Royal Dutch Shell Plc 
and Saudi Aramco.	
    The addition of the 325,000 bpd crude unit made the Motiva
Port Arthur refinery the largest in the United States.	
    A CDU does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a
refinery and provides feedstock for all other units.

