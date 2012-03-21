UPDATE 1-Motiva restarting Port Arthur FCC -sources

* Unit was hit by brief power outage Tuesday * Power problems related to Tuesday storms HOUSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restarting a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Wednesday, a day after a brief power outage knocked it offline, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. In a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Motiva identified said FCC No. 3, along with a hydrotreater and hydrocracker were affected by the outage caused by heavy thunderstorms that moved across southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon. "It was a power blip," said one of the sources. "They don't think it was that bad. They put the unit on circulation." Circulation is a term for when a refinery unit is taken out of production, but feedstock continues to ciruclate through it and it is kept at operating temperatures so it is apable of quickly returning to production. Motiva is a joint U.S. refining venture between Saudi Refining and Royal Shell Plc