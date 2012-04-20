Motiva prepares for new Port Arthur crude unit start -sources

* New crude unit start still expected by late April * Refinery expected to be nation's largest by September By Erwin Seba HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises LLC's 285,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, crude oil refinery was preparing to start a new 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) by the end of April, said sources familiar with refinery operations on Friday. A Motiva spokeswoman declined on Friday to discuss operations at the refinery. The $7-billion project to expand the refinery's crude oil refining capacity to at least 600,000 bpd began in 2007 and is expected to finish in September when all of the units are planned to reach normal operations. Once the new CDU reaches full capacity, the Motiva refinery will become the largest in the United States, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery. The CDU start-up is planned to coincide with the shutdown of a 58,000 bpd coking unit for a five-week overhaul at the Motiva refinery on the Texas-Louisiana border, sources have said. The date for the CDU start-up has been moved from mid-April to the end of the month and could shift again as the refinery makes sure the new unit is capable of withstanding the high pressure and high heat required in crude oil refining, the sources said. After the new crude distillation unit (CDU) completes its initial start-up, expected by mid- to late-May, Motiva plans to shut a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit for an overhaul, expected to last at least four weeks, the sources said. A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock for all production at other units. Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Refining.