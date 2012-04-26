FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Motiva's Port Arthur refinery begins unit overhaul-sources
April 26, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Motiva's Port Arthur refinery begins unit overhaul-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises’ 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery began overhauling a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit on Thursday, according to trade and industry sources.

The overhaul had been expected to commence once Motiva brought a new 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit into production, sources have said. Motiva co-owner Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced the start-up of the new crude unit on Thursday.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

A vacuum distillation unit increases the amount of motor fuel feedstock produced from a barrel of crude oil.

Motiva is a joint venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco {SDABO.UL].

