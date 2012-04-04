Japan's Nansei achieves record output of 92,000 bpd

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan-based refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazilian state-run Petrobras, said on Wednesday it achieved production of 92,000 barrels per day at its 100,000 bpd Nishihara refinery in Okinawa from March 30 to April 1 ahead of a shutdown for planned maintenance from April 2.

That marked the highest level since the refiner, based in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, became part of the Petrobras group in 2008, a company spokesman said. The refinery maintenance is slated to last until April 28.