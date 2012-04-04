FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nansei achieves record output of 92,000 bpd
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 4, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 6 years

Japan's Nansei achieves record output of 92,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan-based refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazilian state-run Petrobras, said on Wednesday it achieved production of 92,000 barrels per day at its 100,000 bpd Nishihara refinery in Okinawa from March 30 to April 1 ahead of a shutdown for planned maintenance from April 2.

That marked the highest level since the refiner, based in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, became part of the Petrobras group in 2008, a company spokesman said. The refinery maintenance is slated to last until April 28.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.