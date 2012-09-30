Japan's Nansei halts oil refining due to typhoon

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said on Monday it halted oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Saturday morning as a typhoon that brought heavy rain and strong winds approached.

The company said it would resume refining and marine berthing operations after inspection. Following the passing of the typhoon, the company said it resumed truck terminal operations on Sunday morning.

The company, wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras, has halted marine berthing operations since Friday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)