#Energy
July 31, 2013 / 1:58 AM / in 4 years

Japan Nansei to restart refinery CDU after inspection-fire dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Nansei Sekiyu KK will restart the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Nishihara refinery in southwest Japan following one or two days of inspection, a local fire department official said.

The fire department on Tuesday lifted a suspension order it had imposed on the refinery following a July 19 explosion that hit a furnace for a 13,500-bpd reformer, a unit that reforms naphtha into gasoline.

Nansei Sekiyu, wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras , was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

