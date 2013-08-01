Japan's Nansei to restart Nishihara refinery CDU on Friday

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nansei Sekiyu KK will restart the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Nishihara refinery in Okinawa in southwest Japan on Friday, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The fire department on Tuesday lifted a suspension order it had imposed on the refinery following an explosion on July 19 that hit a furnace for a 13,500-bpd reformer, a unit that converts naphtha into gasoline.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras . (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)