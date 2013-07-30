FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire dept to allow Japan's Nansei refinery to restart CDU -official
July 30, 2013

Fire dept to allow Japan's Nansei refinery to restart CDU -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - The local fire department will partially lift a suspension order on Nansei Sekiyu KK’s Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Tuesday, opening the way for it to restart its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU), a department official said.

The fire department had imposed a suspension order on the refinery following a July 19 explosion that hit a furnace for a 13,500-bpd reformer, a unit that reforms naphtha into gasoline.

The lifting of the suspension applies to the CDU only, while the halt order will remain in place for the furnace, the official said. The timing of the restart of the CDU remains unknown, he said.

Nansei Sekiyu declined to comment on the restart schedule.

Repair work on the furnace is likely to take a month or two, according to the official.

The gas explosion occurred during preparation for restart of the refinery after maintenance. The Okinawa refinery in Japan’s southwest and wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras had been under maintenance and was scheduled to restart on July 20.

Nansei Sekiyu had to shut down the refinery for nearly two weeks in June after a fire. The earlier incident pushed back its previously scheduled maintenance to July. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)

