By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Nov 9 NARL Refining notified employees
Wednesday of plans to shed up to 130 jobs at its Come By Chance
refinery in Newfoundland, Canada, sources said, the latest
refiner along the Atlantic Coast to undergo painful
belt-tightening amid weak margins.
The cuts revive an uncomfortable question for the remaining
refineries along the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic Coast: will they
all survive the current market downturn?
"They remain the most vulnerable," said Sarah Emerson, a
managing principal at ESAI Energy LLC. "The real question is who
closes first and why?"
The bulk of the job cuts at the Canadian refinery, about
100, will come from union ranks, according to two sources
familiar with the plant's operations. The losses represent about
one-third of the plant's union labor.
"This decision was very difficult but necessary to secure
the refinery's future," the company said in a statement. "We
understand the impact this will have on people and their
families and we have put a number of resources in place to
provide support during this time."
The company blamed the layoffs on weak margins and high
regulatory costs, the sources said. Philadelphia Energy
Solutions (PES), the largest U.S. East Coast refiner, also
blamed margins and regulatory costs for layoffs and benefit cuts
in September.
U.S. independent refiners such as Valero Energy Corp
and Phillips 66 are on track for their worst year since
the U.S. shale boom began in 2011. Even in high
times, refiners along the Atlantic typically operate under
slimmer margins versus the industry.
Since the beginning of the century, three refineries on the
U.S. East Coast have shuttered, while others, including PES,
went to the verge of closure.
The region's refineries were among the biggest beneficiaries
of the U.S. shale boom in North Dakota, which offered them
discounted crude. But the discount has vanished, along with
booming profits.
The operators of the Come By Chance refinery are SilverPeak
Financial Partners, a group of Wall Street veterans, including
Neal Shear, who helped build Morgan Stanley's oil trading
division; Kaushik Amin, former chief executive officer of RBS
Sempra Commodities and global head of liquid markets for Lehman
Brothers; and Harsh Rameshwar from Merrill Lynch Commodities.
They purchased the plant in 2014 from South Korea's national
oil company.
The team of former Wall Street oil traders remain in a
legal dispute with BP PLC, the refinery's crude supplier
The legal fight stems from, among other things, what represents
the best crude diet for the plant.
The BP contract expires at the end of the year.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bill Trott)