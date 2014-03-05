FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP enters into partnership with New Zealand companies - media
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

BP enters into partnership with New Zealand companies - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said it entered into a joint partnership with New Zealand Refining Co Ltd and Z Energy to procure and process crude oil through New Zealand’s only refinery, according to a report on Voxy’s website.

BP and Z Energy, the refinery’s two largest customers, currently import their own cargoes of crude when required, which means the refinery has to manage production independently, and often not at optimum levels, the report said.

“The refinery is a key energy infrastructure asset and this partnership will enable it to operate more efficiently and competitively,” the website quoted Matt Elliott, BP New Zealand Managing Director.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.