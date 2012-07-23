FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBF Energy to expand Delaware City rail capacity-source
July 23, 2012

PBF Energy to expand Delaware City rail capacity-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - PBF Energy will spend up to $60 million to build additional rail infrastructure at its 190,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, allowing the refinery to take advantage of increasing production of North American crude oil production, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The refinery is flexible in being able to process heavier, traditionally less expensive crudes instead of only the normal East Coast refinery diet of imported light, sweet crudes. The additional rail infrastructure will allow the refinery access to both less expensive Canadian crudes as well as crude from the Bakken shale oil formation in North Dakota. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
