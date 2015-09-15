UPDATE 1-PBF planning to restart Chalmette refinery hydrocracker -sources

(Adds background about shut HCU, PBF interest in unit, purchase, paragraphs 4-6)

HOUSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc plans to restart a 20,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) hydrocracking unit, perhaps as early as late 2016, at the 192,500-bpd refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana, of which the company is scheduled to take possession by the end of this year, said sources familiar with PBF’s plans.

A PBF spokesman declined on Monday to discuss the company’s plans for the Chalmette refinery beyond comments made by PBF executives in conference calls on June 18 announcing the purchase agreement and on July 30 to discuss second-quarter earnings.

PBF is also considering restarting an idled coker at the refinery, which is being sold by Exxon Mobil Corp and a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Venezuela’s national oil company, the sources said.

PBF is paying $322 million for the refinery and related logistical assets plus working capital to be valued when the sale closes, which is expected by the end of 2015.

In conference calls to discuss the purchase and second-quarter earnings, PBF executives said they were looking at restarting the unit to boost distillate output from the Chalmette refinery.

In 2010, Chalmette refinery executives decided to idle the hydrocracker as the global recession crushed demand for diesel fuel exports. In the ensuing years, diesel fuel produced by hydrocrackers has become a lucrative export for U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)