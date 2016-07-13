UPDATE 1-Hydrotreater, FCC at PBF Energy's Torrance refinery remain down

(Updates to include issues with restart and statement from PBF Energy)

HOUSTON, July 13 (Reuters) - A hydrotreater and fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) were still down on Wednesday evening at PBF Energy's newly acquired Torrance refinery, despite efforts to restart the units earlier in the day, a source familiar with the matter said.

The refiner had trouble restarting the units due to a software changeover problem, the source added.

PBF acquired the Torrance refinery near Los Angeles from Exxon Mobil on July 1.

On Monday PBF reported an unplanned flaring event at the facility. The incident impacted operations on the FCC, which produces gasoline, and the hydrotreater, the source said.

"We have adequate product inventory and are supplying all our customers," a representative for PBF said on Wednesday by email, declining to comment further on operations at the facility. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)