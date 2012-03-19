PBF: no details on Delaware City refinery after fire

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - PBF Energy declined to comment on Monday on the status of its 182,000-barrels-per-day Delaware City, Delaware refinery following a fire at the plant’s desulfurization unit last Friday.

“We did confirm a fire at the Delaware City refinery on Friday. At this point we have nothing to add and we treat operations, maintenance and turnarounds as confidential information,” a PBF spokesman said.

The market for ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the U.S. East Coast had risen even before the fire. On Monday, the prompt March material was talked at 7.25/7.75 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange’s April heating oil futures contract.

The cash ULSD market hit an eight-month high on a differential basis.

The fire started in the early evening and was extinguished about a half an hour later.

PBF Energy, a private, independent U.S. refiner, restarted the plant last year after a lengthy shutdown and overhaul. PBF bought the refinery from Valero Energy in 2010.