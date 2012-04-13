FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBF restarted SRU at Toledo refinery-state regulator
April 13, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

PBF restarted SRU at Toledo refinery-state regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - PBF Energy returned a sulfur recovery unit online at its 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio refinery after undertaking planned maintenance on the unit, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

The company reported a sulfur-dioxide release related to the restart on April 7, Dina Pierce, a spokeswoman for Ohio EPA said.

A February filing with the state regulator said the unit would be shut down for 23 days to replace a portion of the reactor and complete a required boiler inspection.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

