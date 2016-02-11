FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Paraguana complex operating at 560,000 bpd -union leader
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela's Paraguana complex operating at 560,000 bpd -union leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s massive 955,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Paraguana refinery complex was operating at around 560,000 bpd, an oil workers’ union leader and fierce critic of state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday, citing an internal report.

The roughly 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery is currently operating at around 310,000 bpd, while the adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery is at 250,000 bpd, union leader Ivan Freites said.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Editing by Paul Simao)

