PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 5 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Venezuela’s Cardon refinery on Saturday, a worker and union leader reported.

There was no immediate comment from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, which runs the refinery in the northwestern Paraguana peninsula, and further details were not immediately available. (Reporting By Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tom Brown)