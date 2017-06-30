June 30 The United Steelworkers International
(USW) has warned executives at the largest refinery on the U.S.
East Coast that its members are prepared to strike unless cuts
to health and pension benefits are restored, according to two
sources familiar with the discussions.
A warning letter was delivered on Wednesday to Philadelphia
Energy Solutions (PES), a joint venture between Carlyle Group
and Energy Transfer Partners of the
335,000-barrel-per-day refinery on the south side of
Philadelphia.
The local USW chapter has scheduled emergency meetings for
next week, and a strike authorization vote could come in the
next two weeks, the sources said.
The refinery is a key gasoline and diesel suppliers for the
Mid-Atlantic, one of the busiest parts of the country in terms
of refined product demand.
PES forced employees to contribute more to their health
plans and suspended pension contributions last September as the
fat refining margins from the Bakken rail boom disappeared. The
local union contested the cuts, and the issue is in arbitration.
The USW did not immediately respond to requests for comment
and PES declined to comment on Friday.
A refinery strike unrelated to new contract negotiations
would be highly unusual since all union contracts typically
include no-strike clauses. Several refineries were hit by
strikes in 2015 after contract negotiations stalled, forcing
some to temporarily close.
Carlyle helped rescue the refinery from closure in 2012. The
move paid big dividends early as the refinery leveraged cheap
crude shipped by rail from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to
amass large profits.
However, the Bakken discount has disappeared, and so have
the trains, sapping profits. PES and other East Coast refiners
have been forced to return to refining West African crudes.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)