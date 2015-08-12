FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PES FCCU shutdown at Phila. refinery may be linked to compressor -source
#Energy
August 12, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

PES FCCU shutdown at Phila. refinery may be linked to compressor -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - A faulty compressor may be to blame for a shutdown at the 88,000-barrel-per=day (bpd) gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ 335,000-bpd plant in Philadelphia, a source familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

The company will not restart the unit on Wednesday as it waits to identify the problem, the source added.

The 200,000 bpd capacity crude unit at the Girard Point section of the refinery is currently operating at 150,000 bpd owing to the FCCU shutdown, the source said.

The biggest East Coast oil refiner shut down the FCCU on Wednesday after failing to restore it to full rates, a source said, deepening a regional fuel supply squeeze that has sent benchmark prices soaring. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
